Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for East Texas counties

“What Texans in Perryton have gone through over the past couple of days have been nothing short of horrific," said Governor Abbott.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a briefing with state and local officials in Perryton on June 17 to provide an update on the state’s ongoing recovery efforts.

Governor Abbott added additional counties to the state's disaster declaration: Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, and Wood counties.

“One thing that you see epitomized when you come into a room like this and visit with local officials and first responders can be summed up in one word: resiliency,” said Governor Abbott.

The Governor extended his full support for the state of Texas and those impacted by the tornado. Emergency officials will be on standby to rebuild and recover the beloved community of Perryton.

Governor Abbott also thanked state and local officials for quickly responding to severe weather and tornado damages.

The Governor was greeted at the briefing and press conference by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, State Representative Four Price, Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd, Perryton Mayor Kerry Symons, Police Chief Nick Yara, Fire Chief and EMS Director Paul Dutcher, Orchiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard, and other state and local officials.

Texans impacted by the devestating storm and tornadoes in Ochiltree and Cass Counties are encouraged to complete TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).

It is a self-reporting damage survey to help state and local officials identify damages and determine the state’s eligibility for federal disaster assistance.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and can be accessed by visiting: damage.tdem.texas.gov.

On June 16, Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Ochiltree and Cass counties to further support Texas’ recovery efforts in response to extensive damage in those counties.

Additional counties may also be added to the disaster declaration as damage assessments are being completed.