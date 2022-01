After 17 years of service with the Texas Highway Patrol, Hemati will serve as Texas Ranger in the Tyler region.

TYLER, Texas — After 17 years of service with the Texas Highway Patrol, Brian Hemati has been promoted to the position of Texas Ranger.

Hemati is a 2003 graduate of East Texas Baptist University and has spent the last 17 years serving the people of East Texas.

Hemati will be stationed in Tyler starting in the spring.