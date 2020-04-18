TYLER, Texas — On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott put Texas on the gradual path to re-opening businesses and re-energizing the state’s economy beginning with the "Retail-To-Go" model, which will allow retail outlets in Texas to reopen beginning Friday, April 24.

But what exactly does this mean?

Below are guidelines issued by Texas Department of State Health Services:

I am an employee of a retail business reopening. What should I do to keep myself and our customers safe?

All employees must be trained on environmental cleaning and disinfection, hand hygiene, and respiratory etiquette.

All employees must be screened before coming into the business for new or worsening cough; shortness of breath; sore throat; loss of taste or smell; feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees Fahrenheit; or known close contact with a person who is lab-confirmed to have COVID-19. Any employee who meets any of these criteria should be sent home.

Upon entering the business, employees must wash or sanitize hands.

All employees must wear face coverings.

I am a customer. How do I purchase and obtain goods from a retail store that has just reopened?

Customers may purchase items from a retail location for pickup, delivery by mail, or delivery to the customer’s doorstep, but may not enter the premises.

Retail to-go: All payments should be done over the phone or internet if

possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is

not available. Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the backseat or trunk of the customer’s vehicle whenever possible to minimize physical contact with the customer. Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer, and whenever possible, must

disinfect any item that came into contact with the customer.

Retail delivery to customer's doorstep: All payments should be done over the phone or internet if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not available. Purchased items should be delivered by an employee or third- party carrier and delivered to the customer's doorstep. The employee or third-party carrier may not enter the customer's house or business.

Retail delivery by mail: All payments must be done over the phone or internet. Purchased items should be delivered by mail without customer contact.

The customer should wash or sanitize their hands after the transaction.

NOTE: This Executive Order does not prohibit people from accessing essential services or engaging in essential daily activities, such as going to the grocery store or gas station, providing or obtaining other essential services, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

