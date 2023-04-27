Texas Jail Standards deems Cherokee County Jail non-compliant

According to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, actions and disciplinary actions have been made within the jail for the next inspection in 90 days.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Jail Standards found Cherokee County Jail to be non-compliance in multiple areas.

On April 4, 2023, after performing a phone inspection and multiple items submitted, an inspector found the jail to have three areas not in compliance with the state's standards.

The areas in non-compliance are as follows:

Two areas of non-compliance were due to jail staff failing to complete cell observation checks within a time frame.

The third area of non-compliance is due to jail administration failing to have staff registered for jail school within 90 days of employment.

