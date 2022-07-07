Texas juvenile detention facilities halting youth intake due to 'critical staffing shortage'

The TJJD leader said the staffing problem is so severe it could lead to an “inability to provide even basic supervision for youth locked in their rooms.”

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Juvenile Justice Department (TJJD) confirmed to WFAA on Thursday that the state's juvenile detention facilities have stopped taking in youth due to critical staffing shortages.

The TJJD said the paused intake started last week. In a letter sent from the TJJD interim executive director to facility chiefs, the department said all five state secure facilities are implementing variations of their emergency operation planning.

The TJJD leader said the staffing problem is so severe it could lead to an “inability to provide even basic supervision for youth locked in their rooms.”

“This could cause a significantly impaired ability to intervene in the increasing suicidal behaviors already occurring by youth struggling with the isolative impact of operational room confinement,” the letter read.

As of May, the population hovered at around 570 youth – one of the lowest levels in the last decade, according to state records. A department spokesperson told WFAA on Thursday that there were 140 committed youth on the wait list to come to TJJD.

"TJJD is staying in close contact with Juvenile Probation Departments, to keep them apprised of the situation. The agency regrets that it had to take this action and recognizes that many county facilities also are struggling with staffing shortages reflective of the national staffing crisis," the TJJD spokesperson said in a statement.

TJJD said it is working to resolve the underlying issues and resume intakes as soon as possible.