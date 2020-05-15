TYLER, Texas — After two months of staying at home, most people have done a good job of crossing projects off your to-do list. However, one of the most important is also one of the quickest.

The 2020 Census was going to be one of the biggest stories of the year, but COVID-19 has pushed it to the back burner.

You should not forget about it, though, because the answers will determine how many members of the U.S. House of Representatives Texas gets and determines how the federal government spends hundreds of billions of dollars every year.

Texas, historically, has not been very good at filling out the census, and that is true again this year.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the national response rate as of May 13 is 59.1%. In Texas, however, the response rate is 53.7%, ranking 40th among the 52 areas listed, including Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

Within East Texas, the rate of participation varies.

Tyler, Longview and Lufkin are all better than the state average, though still below the national average. Marshall is just below the state average, while fewer than half the people in Nacogdoches and Rusk have completed their forms.

Like much of life, the Census is a little different this year. There should have been canvassers going door-to-door at this point, helping people fill out their forms, but due to COVID-19, there is no estimate for when field activity might begin.

The Census Bureau requested from Congress a 120-day delay in sending in its final report, though President Trump said in April that 120 days might not be enough.

The Census is also easier to fill out this year than ever before because people can respond to it online.

The Census asks respondents how many people live in the home, where they live and what type of home, along with the name, age, sex, and ethnic background of all people living in the home.

It takes as little as a couple minutes to fill out, and the results will shape our nation and our communities for the next 10 years.