Texas linebacker, Arp graduate DeMarvion Overshown charged with marijuana possession last December

Overshown and his lawyer have worked out the case with the DA's office and the approval of the judge, Curry said. He went through book-in process on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — University of Texas at Austin linebacker and Arp High School DeMarvion Overshown was charged with possession of marijuana in Van Zandt County last December. If he follows certain conditions, his case will be dismissed.

Van Zandt County District Attorney Tonda Curry said Overshown was stopped for a traffic violation in Van Zandt County on Dec.10, 2021. During the stop, officers found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

Curry said he was given a ticket and released.

Overshown and his lawyer have worked out the case with the DA's office and the approval of the judge, Curry said. He went through book-in process on Monday.

"If he abides by the pretrial intervention conditions the case against him will be dismissed," Curry said. "The law requires that he go through the book in process at the jail so his fingerprints can be collected for criminal history purposes."

He is a fifth-year linebacker and has played in 38 career games and made 22 starts. Overshown is also a 2022 preseason watch list candidate for the Butkus Award, Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy He was chosen to the 2022 All-Big 12 Preseason Team and selected to the 2022 ESPN All-Big 12 Preseason Team, according to his UT Austin athletics profile.