Lotto Texas ticket bought in Houston area worth $6.25 million has been claimed

The lottery ticket was for the Aug. 30 drawing. Texas Lottery said someone came forward to collect.

PEARLAND, Texas — Late last month, a Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Pearland worth $6.25 million. That jackpot has now been claimed, according to the Texas Lottery.  

The winner -- identified as a Houston resident -- bought the ticket at the Kroger on Shadow Creek Parkway, just west of 288.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers. Those numbers were 6-11-16-21-25-32.

According to the Texas Lottery, the cash value option was picked when the ticket was bought, meaning the winner will receive $3,584,452.28 before taxes.

The person with the winning ticket opted to stay anonymous. 

According to the Texas Lottery, this was the second Lotto Jackpot winner of August and the fifth in 2023.

