Texas man arrested after woman's body found in container in Kentucky Lake

According to the TBI, Jeffery Rogers used a boat rented in Paris, Texas, to dispose of the body.

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) is asking for the public’s help in connection with the homicide of a woman found in a floating container in the Kentucky Lake.

According to the TBI, Jeffery Rogers, 60, of Arlington, Texas, has been arrested with disposing of the bin in which the woman's body was found. During the course of the investigation, agents say they developed information indicating Rogers used a boat rented in Paris, Texas, to dispose of the body in the Kentucky Lake.

Officials say Rogers drove from Texas into Arkansas, Tennessee and Kentucky on Wednesday, June 17, in a 2017 white Dodge Ram pickup with a camper top over the truck bed and a Texas license plate number of: LFJ7985.

The TBI says Rogers drove along Interstate-30, through Texas into Arkansas, then took I-40 into Tennessee before driving into Kentucky. A female, who was not the victim, was riding with him.

Authorities say if anyone saw Rogers at a gas station, convenience store or any stop between Texas and Kentucky on Wednesday, June 17, they could have the information investigators need.

He was wearing a green t-shirt with the Star Wars character "Yoda" on the front and shorts, according to the TBI. He also has a longer piece of hair in the back, commonly known as a "rat tail."

The suspect is being held in jail on $1 million bond on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.