East Texas man killed in semi rollover crash

The investigation is ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead following a Tuesday night crash in Panola County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 10:50 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on FM 2517, about eight miles northwest of Carthage.

The preliminary investigation indicates a semi, driven by Joshua Parker, 37, of Carthage, was traveling westbound on FM 2517, when he drove off the roadway and rolled over in ditch.

Parker was pronounced dead at the scene.