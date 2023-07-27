x
OFFICIALS: East Texas man sentenced for burning kids with hot coals, pulling out their hair

Jimmy Harden was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been sentenced to prison for heinous acts of violence against children. 

According to the Rains County District Attorney's Office, a jury recently sentenced Jimmy Ardell Harden to 19 years in prison on the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (5-year sentence)
  • Assault family or house member impede breath/circulation (2-year-sentence)
  • Continuous violence against the family (10-year sentence)
  • Injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury (2-year sentence)
Credit: Rains County Sheriff's Office

A fine of $8,000 was also assessed against Harden.

The Rains County District Attorney's Office says the crimes occurred over the period of March 2013-July 2021.

Officials say Harden made children place their hands on hot coals or embers as punishment for buying a book at the school book fair. He also chased a child and placed his arm across the child's airway, slammed their face into the ground and hit them in the head several times with a metal pipe for not painting boards correctly. Authorities say Harden also slapped the children, pulled their hair out, threw tools at them, hit them with a large stick and impeded their airways. 

