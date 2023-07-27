OFFICIALS: East Texas man sentenced for burning kids with hot coals, pulling out their hair

Officials say Harden made children place their hands on hot coals or embers as punishment for buying a book at the school book fair. He also chased a child and placed his arm across the child's airway, slammed their face into the ground and hit them in the head several times with a metal pipe for not painting boards correctly. Authorities say Harden also slapped the children, pulled their hair out, threw tools at them, hit them with a large stick and impeded their airways.