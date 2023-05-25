East Texas man suffers serious injuries after getting chainsaw stuck in leg

The man was taken to a Tyler hospital for treatment.

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas — A man has been hospitalized after getting a chainsaw stuck in his leg.

According to Payne Springs Fire and Rescue, on Wednesday around 4:10 p.m., officials responded to a traumatic injury call on CR 2830. The caller said a man had a chainsaw stuck in his leg.

When the PSFR arrived on scene, the noticed the chainsaw had been removed from the victim's leg and first responders replaced a homemade tourniquet was with a properly designed tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

"The patient has serious injuries to his lower leg," the PSFR said.