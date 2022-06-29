McDonald's across Texas raise more than $250K for Uvalde community

Ten percent of lunchtime proceeds from local McDonald's have been given to back to the community of Uvalde.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — McDonald's across Texas have raised over $250,000 for the Uvalde community following the Robb Elementary tragedy in May.

McDonald's owners and operators in Texas donated ten percent of their lunchtime sales on June 23 to both the Robb School Memorial Fund and the Ronald McDonald House Charities in San Antonio, according to a statement.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all our amazing customers across Texas who helped us do our part in supporting the Uvalde community after such a horrible tragedy,” said Manuel Pacheco, McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “This shows how Texans come together in times of tragedy to lift each other up.”

On May 24, a gunman walked into Robb Elementary and killed 19 students and two teachers.

The Robb School Memorial Fund was created after the shooting to help those who had been impacted by the tragedy in Uvalde. RMHC is continuing to serve the Uvalde community as they grieve the loss of life.

Here are some other companies that have given back to the Uvalde community.