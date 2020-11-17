Texas Medical Association releases holiday COVID-19 risk chart

AUSTIN, Texas — As the holiday season quickly approaches, it's important to know your risk of getting COVID-19 for specific events.
On Tuesday, the Texas Medical Association's (TMA) COVID-19 Task Force released the newest version of their popular COVID-19 risk assessment chart to help you choose your activities wisely this holiday season.
The following activities were rated 1-10 by their determined risk, according to the TMA:
LOW RISK
- 1 - Shopping for gifts online
- 1 - Doing a virtual turkey trot or holiday run
- 1 - Watching holiday movies at home with your household
- 1 - Viewing holiday lights with your family in your car
- 1 - Building a snowman with your household
- 1 - Mailing a letter to Santa
- 1 - Donating canned food
LOW-MODERATE RISK
- 2 - Joining a physically distanced outdoor scavenger hunt
- 3 - Having Thanksgiving dinner with family or household members
- 3 - Traveling by car to visit family or friends
MODERATE RISK
- 4 - Doing an in-person turkey trot or holiday run (outdoors)
- 4 - Decorating a gingerbread house with another household
- 4 - Attending an outdoor public tree lighting ceremony
- 4 - Ice skating at an outdoor rink
- 5 - Attending an outdoor sports event
- 5 - Going on a hayride
- 5 - Attending an outdoor cultural or religious celebration
- 5 - Traveling by plane to visit family or friends
- 6 - Attending a holiday parade
- 6 - Ice skating at a public rink indoors
- 6 - Watching a public fireworks display
- 6 - Visiting someone in assisted living
MODERATE-HIGH RISK
- 7 - Taking photos with Santa
- 7 - Attending an indoor holiday craft fair or market
- 8 - Attending an indoor sports event
- 8 - Attending a Super Bowl party
- 8 - Shopping in-person on Black Friday
- 8 - Caroling with a group
- 8 - Hosting a holiday party with friends and family
- 8 - Attending an indoor cultural or religious event
HIGH RISK
- 9 - Attending a homecoming dance
- 10 - Attending a college house party
- 10 - Attending a large indoor celebration with singing
- 10 - Celebrating New Year’s Eve at a bar or nightclub