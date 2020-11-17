Texas Medical Association releases holiday COVID-19 risk chart

x
On Tuesday, the Texas Medical Association's (TMA) COVID-19 Task Force released the newest version of their popular COVID-19 risk assessment chart.
AUSTIN, Texas — As the holiday season quickly approaches, it's important to know your risk of getting COVID-19 for specific events.

On Tuesday, the Texas Medical Association's (TMA) COVID-19 Task Force released the newest version of their popular COVID-19 risk assessment chart to help you choose your activities wisely this holiday season. 

The following activities were rated 1-10 by their determined risk, according to the TMA:

LOW RISK

  • 1 - Shopping for gifts online
  • 1 - Doing a virtual turkey trot or holiday run 
  • 1 - Watching holiday movies at home with your household 
  • 1 - Viewing holiday lights with your family in your car 
  • 1 - Building a snowman with your household 
  • 1 - Mailing a letter to Santa 
  • 1 - Donating canned food 

LOW-MODERATE RISK

  • 2 - Joining a physically distanced outdoor scavenger hunt 
  • 3 - Having Thanksgiving dinner with family or household members 
  • 3 - Traveling by car to visit family or friends 

MODERATE RISK

  • 4 - Doing an in-person turkey trot or holiday run (outdoors)
  • 4 - Decorating a gingerbread house with another household 
  • 4 - Attending an outdoor public tree lighting ceremony 
  • 4 - Ice skating at an outdoor rink 
  • 5 - Attending an outdoor sports event 
  • 5 - Going on a hayride 
  • 5 - Attending an outdoor cultural or religious celebration 
  • 5 - Traveling by plane to visit family or friends
  • 6 - Attending a holiday parade 
  • 6 - Ice skating at a public rink indoors 
  • 6 - Watching a public fireworks display 
  • 6 - Visiting someone in assisted living 

MODERATE-HIGH RISK

  • 7 - Taking photos with Santa 
  • 7 - Attending an indoor holiday craft fair or market 
  • 8 - Attending an indoor sports event 
  • 8 - Attending a Super Bowl party 
  • 8 - Shopping in-person on Black Friday 
  • 8 - Caroling with a group 
  • 8 - Hosting a holiday party with friends and family
  • 8 - Attending an indoor cultural or religious event 

HIGH RISK

  • 9 - Attending a homecoming dance 
  • 10 - Attending a college house party 
  • 10 - Attending a large indoor celebration with singing 
  • 10 - Celebrating New Year’s Eve at a bar or nightclub  

