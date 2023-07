The men were convicted on separate incidents of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

RUSK, Texas — Two East Texas men were convicted on separate incidents of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The Texas 12th Court of Appeals upheld a conviction of the 369th Judicial District Courts of John Wesley Allen Jr.‘s charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under age 14.

Allen was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.