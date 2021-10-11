Texas Monthly’s BBQ fest makes East Texas pit stop

And along with Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q, another new East Texas restaurant was in attendance: Longview’s new Sunbird BBQ.

TYLER, Texas — Barbecue, music, beer and community came together in Tyler on Sunday for Texas Monthly’s BBQ Fest. This year, the magazine’s annual barbecue event traveled outside of Austin, making its first of three statewide stops at Stanley’s Famous Pit Bar-B-Q.

“East Texas is the original Texas barbecue. People were settling in East Texas before they were settling anywhere else and they brought barbecue with them,” said Daniel Vaughn, Texas Monthly’s barbecue editor.

While working at Texas Monthly for the past eight years, Vaughn said he has seen East Texas barbecue get better and better, and considers the BBQ “saucy.”