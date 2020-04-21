ATHENS, Texas — More than 800 food boxes were distributed Tuesday in Athens.

"Everyone has a need and that’s our responsibility to fulfill that need for everyone," Becky Emerson, food pantry organizer at Eastern Hills Church of Christ, said.

The Eastern Hills Church of Christ's food pantry along with the East Texas Food Bank and the Texas Army National Guard organized and distributed food boxes to individuals in need of food.

For many people in East Texas, food scarcity is an issue with store shelves lacking food products and many people unemployed.

"We’ve had people in the church that has had the need, that have never had to get food before because they have additional family members living there and there’s a burden there," Emerson said.

Emerson says anyone who needs help shouldn't be shy about coming to get assistance.

"We don’t want anyone to feel bad about coming, we don’t want anyone to think that anyone is going to judge them because we’re not," she said.

If you missed today's distribution, the next one will place April 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Eastern Hills Church of Christ in Athens.

For a list of emergency food box distributions taking place near you, visit the East Texas Food Bank's website.

