Santa Land closes early as officials continue to search for suspect on property

TYLER, Texas — Santa Land is closing early this holiday season due to officials searching for a suspect on their property.

According to Smith County Lieutenant Clayton Taylor, a suspect was chased briefly on Interstate 20 after stealing a vehicle in Lindale.

The chase turned into a manhunt when the suspect left the vehicle and ran into the woods near Santa Land.

According to Santa Land's Facebook post, law enforcement has advised them it is unsafe to open tonight as they are still searching for the suspect on their property.

Santa Land has provided the East Texas community with holiday entertainment for 27 years.

"We hate to cut the season short by closing on our last night...but as always the safety of our guests must come first," the Facebook post says.

Taylor confirmed the suspect was not captured and there's an active manhunt.