Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission awards $12.5 million in local park grants to Texas communities

The grant will provide more nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 26 community parks statewide.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission approved more than $12.5 million in grants to help create and enhance outdoor recreational opportunities.

The competitive grants are allocated to local government entities on a 50/50 reimbursement match basis, and once funded, the sites must remain parkland in perpetuity, properly maintained, and open to the public.

This will result in more nature trails, native gardens, playgrounds, splash pads, dog parks and sports fields at 26 community parks statewide. The commission, which administers the local park grants program for Texas, awarded projects in various categories based on community population and scope.

Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants are reserved for local units of government with populations of more than 500,000. Three communities received these grants. The Non-Urban Outdoor Recreation Grants fund park projects in municipalities under 500,000. The commission approved awards to projects in 11 communities. The Small Community Recreation Grants serve towns of less than 20,000 and were awarded to 12 communities.

For more information about the local park grants program, visit the TPWD local park grants page.

The grant awards are listed below by region:

Central Texas

The city of Giddings received a $150,000 small community grant for its Veterans Park Splashpad project. Proposed developments include sitework, splash pad, native landscaping, site furnishings and signage.

East Texas

The city of Baytown is the recipient of a $749,914 non-urban outdoor grant for its Tompkins Road Park project. Proposed developments include playground equipment, parking, solar lighting, fitness equipment, restroom enclosure and a water fountain.

The city of Gilmer received a $150,000 small community grant for its Abney Street Park project. Proposed developments include a basketball court, pavilion, restrooms, a trail, a playground, native flower landscaping, horseshoe pits, a washer court and signage.

The city of Houston received a $1,250,228 urban outdoor grant for its Charlton Park Improvement project. Proposed developments include site work, a playground, exercise stations, splash pad, chimney swift tower, signage, site furnishings, shade pavilion, walkways, hardscape and native landscaping.

The city of Jacksonville received a $131,040 small community grant for its Buckner Park Improvements project. Proposed developments include sitework and demolition, playground equipment and sidewalks.

The city of Winnsboro received a $150,000 small community grant for its Lion’s Park project. Proposed developments include site preparation, multi-use sport court, pedestrian trail, site furnishings, native landscaping, signage, playground equipment and lighting.

North Texas

The city of Celina received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Old Celina Park Phase II project. Proposed developments include additional inclusive playground equipment, spray fountain, pavilions, shade structures, sports courts, native landscaping, interpretive and TPWD signs.

The city of Dallas received a $1,500,000 urban outdoor grant for its Crawford Memorial Phase One Signature Park project. Proposed developments include pedestrian trails with accessible bridges, accessible picnic sites with shade structures, exercise complex, restrooms, site furnishings and signage.

The city of Dalworthington Gardens received a $50,000 small community grant for its DWG Playground project. Proposed developments include playground equipment, a safety surface and signage.

The city of Denton received a $621,563 non-urban outdoor grant for its Villages of Carmel Park Property project. Proposed developments include site utilities, landscaping, irrigation, sidewalks, playground equipment and site furnishings.

The city of Farmers Branch received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Joya Signature Playground at Oran Good Park project. Proposed developments include playground equipment, LED lighting, native landscaping, interpretive signage and restrooms.

The city of Fate received a $150,000 small community grant for its Fate Station Park project. Proposed developments include playground equipment with accessible surfacing.

The city of Kaufman received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Kaufman City Lake Park Development and Acquisition project. This project will include land acquisition as well as developments and renovations. Proposed elements include demolition and earthwork, a trail, picnic tables and benches, a pier, playground, pavilion, golf tees and baskets.

The Lancaster Municipal Utility District Number One received a $500,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Lancaster MUD No. 1 Recreation Facilities Park. This project will include land acquisition as well as developments and renovations. Proposed elements include open space preservation, pedestrian trails with a bridge, native plants, picnic tables, playground equipment and a bike rack.

The city of Lewisville received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Neighborhood Park in The Triangle project. This project will include land acquisition as well as developments and renovations. Proposed elements include site prep, interpretive signage, picnic tables, irrigation, pavilion with seating, playground equipment, native landscaping and riparian restoration.

The town of Little Elm received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for its Cottonwood Park Phase II project. Proposed developments include erosion control, deck, fishing piers, sidewalks, universal design playground, native landscaping, water-wise irrigation, interpretive and TPWD signage.

The city of Van Alstyne received a $150,000 small community grant project for its Robert Hynds Memorial Park project. Proposed developments include sitework, a fishing pond, pavilion, amphitheater and native landscaping with irrigation.

Panhandle

The city of Borger received a $213,775 non-urban outdoor grant for its Huber Park Playground project. Proposed developments include playground equipment, surfacing and project signage.

The city of Bovina received a $150,000 small community grant for its Bovina Community Park Splash Pad project. Proposed developments include splash pad, picnic tables with covered seating and signage.

The village of Timbercreek Canyon received a $32,326 small community grant for its Timbercreek Canyon Park project. Proposed developments include playground equipment with accessible surfacing and border.

South Texas

The city of Beeville received a $75,000 small community grant for its Trevino Park project. Proposed developments include a playground with shade structure, fitness stations, shade shelters, site furnishings, a basketball court and a water fountain.

The Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department received a $750,000 non-urban outdoor grant for the Olmito Nature Park project. This project will include land acquisition as well as developments and renovations. Proposed elements include playground equipment, pedestrian trails, picnic facilities, piers, bike racks, solar lighting, accessible benches, signage and native landscaping.

Hidalgo County received a $1,100,511 urban outdoor grant for its Lopezville Park project. Proposed developments and renovations include site grading, drainage, lighting, tennis courts, adult and youth soccer fields, restrooms, a pedestrian trail, parking lot, picnic areas, a pavilion and an all-inclusive playground.

The city of Port Isabel received a $750,000 non-urban grant for its Laguna Madre Park Renovation project. Proposed developments include a baseball field, sports field fencing, site furniture, grading, infields, outfield hydromulch, irrigation, a restroom, concessions, a trail, fitness equipment, bike racks, a picnic area, habitat and interpretive signage.

The city of Robstown received a $41,250 small community grant for its Robstown Swimming Pool Renovation project. Proposed developments include replastering and retiling of the swimming pool.

West Texas