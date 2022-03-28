Texas Parks and Wildlife Tyler Regional Complex opens for business

Landscaping and nature trails remain under construction. Visitors are encouraged to stay on paved walkways, according to TWPD.

TYLER, Texas — The new Texas Parks and Wildlife Tyler Regional Complex is now open to the public to have one-stop shop for hunting and fishing licenses, boat titling and other registrations.

The facility, which opened Monday, houses divisions including Texas Game Wardens, Wildlife, Inland Fisheries and State Parks. It is on the Tyler Nature Center Wildlife Management Area, located at 11942-A FM 848 in Tyler.

This facility upgrade has been a longtime goal for Texas Game Warden Major Quint Balkcom.

“Creating a large facility where TPWD staff could work collaboratively and better assist the Tyler community has been in the works for decades,” he said. “We are pleased to be fully operational and available to the public.”

Hunting and fishing licenses are available online, but still the facility still offers boat titling and registrations as well. The staff can also help with any TPWD-related inquiries.

“We are excited to be in such a pristine facility, located in a conserved and accessible area,” Balkcom said. “Once construction is finalized later this year, TPWD will celebrate with a more formal grand opening.”