Texas Parks & Wildlife investigating reports of Lake Murvaul fish kill

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is investigating a fish kill at Lake Murvaul, it said.
TPWD was notified April 16 about a fish kill at the lake, and officials went out on Tuesday to record the event and determine the cause, TPWD said.
The team found several species of dead fishes, including Channel Catfish, Bullhead Catfish, Black Crappie, Largemouth Bass, shad and Alligator Gar, at numerous locations.
