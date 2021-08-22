Beloved East Texas police officer dies after battle with COVID-19

Prior to his passing, the LCSO said Det. Widner was hospitalized in Tyler and had been on a ventilator for nearly two weeks.

"Sheriff Scott Cass and the staff of Lamar County Sheriff’s Office send our thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family and friends of Detective Chris Widner and the Paris Police Department," the LCSO said in a statement. "Detective Widner will be truly missed. Rest easy brother, we have it from here."