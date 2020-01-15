The 2020 Texas Rangers Winter Caravan will be making a stop in East Texas today.

Pitchers Jesse Chavez and Nick Goody will be signing autographs at the Whataburger located at 1739 South Beckham Avenue from 6:30 -7:30 p.m.

Texas Rangers Facebook

JESSE CHAVEZ (RHP) —Veteran reliever enters the second year of a two-year contract signed with Texas in November 2018…in his third stint with the organization where he began his professional career, as the California native was selected by Texas in the 42nd round of the 2002 June draft... was one of the club’s most dependable and versatile relievers in the early portion of the 2019 season before shifting to the rotation in late June…season was cut short due to injury, undergoing surgery on 9/9 to remove loose bodies from his right elbow...had a 23.0-inning scoreless streak from 5/5-6/12, 2nd-longest in A.L. has pitched for nine different clubs during his 12-year Major League career, going 41-58 with a 4.48 ERA over 463 games/79 starts with Pittsburgh (2008-09), Atlanta (2010), Kansas City (2010-11), Toronto (2012), Oakland (2012-15), Toronto (2016), Los Angeles-NL (2016), Los Angeles-AL (2017), Chicago-NL (2018), and Texas (2018-19).

NICK GOODY (RHP) — Enters his first season with the Rangers after being claimed on release waivers from CLE on 11/26…was placed on the Rangers Major League roster on 12/2 after accepting the assignment...posted a 3.54 ERA in 39 relief appearances with the Indians over the final 4 months of 2019…was recalled from Columbus (AAA) on 6/5 and went 3-2, 3.54 in 39 relief appearances with CLE the rest of the season…pitched in just 12 games with CLE in 2018 due to right elbow issues that finally required surgery on 8/31…established career bests with 56 games and 54.2 IP for the Indians in 2017…has averaged 10.9 strikeouts and 3.9 walks per 9 innings in the Majors...the Florida native was originally selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 2012 June draft out of Louisiana State University.