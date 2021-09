The scene is secure, there is not a threat to the public and no law enforcement officers were injured.

HAWKINS, Texas — The Texas Rangers and the Hawkins Police Department were called to an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, Sept. 16.

Preliminary information at this time is that the incident took place on FM-14 near Hawkins High School at approximately 4:45 p.m.

