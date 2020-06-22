SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office has announced the death of an inmate.

According to the SCSO, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 4:44 a.m., detention officers within the Smith County Jail located an inmate, identified as Tommy Gene Lindsey, 64, unresponsive in his cell. Lindsey had been incarcerated since May 14, 2020, on a burglary charge.

Officials say Lindsey was housed in a separation cell on special observation due to his behavior. Jail staff were performing observations at approximately and found the inmate was unresponsive and on the floor.

Jail medical staff responded and performed CPR and also utilized the AED until EMS arrived.

Attempts to revive the Lindsey were unsuccessful.

The Texas Rangers were notified and are investigating the death. The Texas Commission on Jail Standards has also been notified and an autopsy has been ordered at Forensic Medical in Tyler.