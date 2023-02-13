Officials: Inmate dies by suicide in cell at Smith County Jail

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — An inmate died by suicide inside a cell at the Smith County Jail last week, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Office.
Nathan Lee Johns, 28, was found dead Feb. 9 in a side cell of the jail by a detention officer, officials said.
According to officials, Johns was found with a wrapped electrical cord around his neck.
The cord was cut by staff and the paramedics performed CPR on Johns but they were unable to revive him.
The electrical cord Johns used was from the the inmate phone box which he concealed from the staff, officials said.
The Texas Rangers are investigating this incident.