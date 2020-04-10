Wolfe City police officer placed on leave after man killed in shooting

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
One person was shot by a Wolfe City police officer Saturday night, officials with the Texas Rangers confirmed.
Family confirmed with WFAA the man killed was Jonathan Price. He died following the shooting, family members said.
The shooting happened near the Kwik Check gas station at 103 Santa Fe Street.
According to Price's family, he had been trying to diffuse a domestic violence situation when he was shot and killed. Officials have not released any details about what led up to the shooting.
Price had been an employee of the city at the time of his death, family members said. A friend of Price told WFAA he had been a "pillar of the community."
A number of family and friends have taken to social media to post about Price's death, some using #JusticeforJonathan on Facebook.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting at the request of the city's police department. They would not provide any further details.
Officials with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office were also seen at the scene.
The officer has been placed on leave pending the result of the investigation, Wolfe City officials said in a post to Facebook on Sunday.
The Texas Rangers routinely investigate officer-involved shootings for law enforcement agencies across the state. The death of Botham Jean in Dallas was one such high-profile case the Texas Rangers worked on.
Wolfe City is in Hunt County and located about an hour northeast of Dallas.