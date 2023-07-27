Texas Rangers investigating after Rusk County Jail inmate dies

Johnny Bradley's body was sent to Tyler for autopsy.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of an inmate in an East Texas jail.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, July 23, Rusk County jail staff noticed Johnny Bradley, 61, was unresponsive on his bed. Staffers immediately began CPR and Bradley was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bradley’s family has been notified and his body was sent to Tyler for autopsy.