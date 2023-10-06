Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Everything you need to know if you're headed to Texas Renaissance Festival

TODD MISSION, Texas — If pirates and peasants, heroes and villains or barbarian culture is your thing, then you are hereby summoned north of Houston for the Texas Renaissance Festival.
The 16th Century English Village will open the weekend of Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, and it's open every weekend through Nov. 26, PLUS Thanksgiving Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Come early, stay late and wear comfy shoes because there's a lot to see and do at RenFest, including live performers, rides and games and shopping. You're also going to want to bring your appetite because decadent delights will tempt your taste buds at every corner.
Themed weekends and ticket prices
- Weekend 1 (Oct. 7, 8) | Queen's Birthday Celebration -- Tickets are $17 Saturday and $12 Sunday
- Weekend 2 (Oct. 14, 15) | 1001 Dreams -- Tickets range from $10 to $27 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday
- Weekend 3 (Oct. 21, 22) | Pirate Adventure -- Tickets range from $10 to $29 Saturday and $20 to $24 Sunday
- Weekend 4 (Oct. 28, 29) | All Hallow's Eve -- Tickets range from $10 to $29 Saturday and $20 to $24 Sunday
- Weekend 5 (Nov. 4, 5) | Heroes and Villains -- Tickets range from $10 to $27 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday
- Weekend 6 (Nov. 11, 12) | Barbarian Invasion -- Tickets range from $10 to $34 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday
- Weekend 7 (Nov. 18, 19) | Highland Fling | Tickets range from $10 to $27 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday
- Weekend 8 (Nov. 24, 25, 26) | Celtic Christmas | Tickets range from $10 to $25 Friday, $10 to $27 Saturday and $20 to $22 Sunday
General campground prices are $20 online and $25 at the gate for opening weekend. All other weekends, tickets are $25 online and $32 at the gate.
Ages 12 and under are free to enter the campground.
Performances
The King and Queen have invited a plethora of performers to entertain the guests attending the Texas Renaissance Festival.
Performers include:
- Antonio Albarran - The Great Antone
- Barbarian Bombshells
- Cantiga
- Clan Tynker
- Dublin Harpers
- Fakespeare
- Fire Whip Show
- Hammish McGregor
- Iron Hill Vagabonds
- Jim Hancock The Burly Minstrel
- Piper Gunn
- Rio Blue
- Tease of the Seas
- The Spice Boys
- Tartinic
- ...and much more
Parking
General parking is free as well as accessible parking spots. Those spots are located near the front gate on Rows 2-5.
There are also designated parking areas for buses, motor homes and motorcycles. There is no overnight parking at the festival.
Valet parking and preferred parking are available. Click here for more details.
Festival Map
For more information on the Texas Renaissance Festival, click here.