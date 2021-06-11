Texas Rent Relief shuts down applications due to high demand

The program closed its application portal citing high demand and lack of funds. In Austin, there are other resources available to help residents.

TEXAS, USA — As COVID-19 took over, people lost their jobs and sources of income.

Charla Satterwhite was one of them. She fell behind on rent and ran the risk of being evicted.

"I would have been back and living in my car again," Satterwhite said. "Which is what I was doing before I lived here, where I'm at now."

She lived out of her car until she applied to the Texas Rent Relief Program back in March.

After months of waiting, they told her they'd be sending over three months' worth of rent.

It was a day she would never forget.

"Let me tell you, I fell on the floor crying and praying and thanking God because it saved my life," Satterwhite said.

While some have already gotten a response and received the payments, others haven't been so lucky.

Susana Suffield is one of those still waiting.

"I've been on the document review since Sept. 1, and I haven't seen anything else, any communication like what do I need to do to get this move along?" she said.

Like Suffield, there are many in the same boat. Some Texas residents said they've been waiting for more than a year and still have not received an answer.

Then, on Friday, Texas Rent Relief closed its application portal.

They put a note on their website that said in part:

Due to the total requests for assistance now exceeding all Texas Rent Relief funds available, the program has closed its application portal to new applications and additional funding requests.

Now, they won't be reviewing any new cases.

Suffield hopes they review her application and get back to her soon.

"What I'm hoping is that if they're able to approve me, at least they'll give like that one month and that will stop me from being late," she added. "It will give me literally just enough time to just catch up and I will resolve my issue by myself. I just need a little bit of help."

As the program that helps people have a roof over their heads shuts down, some worry that people will have one less program to help them as temperatures go down.

Those who did get help are glad they got the help when they did.

"I'm so grateful and thankful that they did run that program," said Satterwhite.

But, this isn't the only resource available.

The City of Austin RENT Assitance Program is still taking applications. Anyone who is low-income, late on rent, or was financially impacted by COVID-19 is eligible to apply. Also, check with your local church. Some have resources like this one available.