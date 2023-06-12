The state of Texas reports first case of measles since 2019

A young child in Hood County was diagnosed with measles despite traveling to an infectious area where the disease was spreading.

HOOD COUNTY, Texas — Texas just confirmed its first case of measles since 2019.

The child is currently being treated and is gradually recovering.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is insisting that health care professionals report all suspected cases.

These are the most common symptoms of measles parents should look out for:

Fever of 101°F or higher (38.3°C)

Widespread rash over the body lasting three or more days The rash typically begins around the hairline/scalp and progresses down the body

Cough, runny nose, or conjunctivitis or Koplik spots (bluish-white specks or a red-rose background appearing on the buccal and labial mucosa)