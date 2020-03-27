TYLER, Texas — Texas Roadhouse locations across the state are selling ready-to-grill steaks due to grocery store shortages amid coronavirus pandemic.

“The decision to sell steaks was based on demand from guests. Restaurants are a vital part of our nation’s food supply and we’re stepping in where we can to help fill the gaps,” Travis Doster, Texas Roadhouse vice president of communications, said.

Texas Roadhouse is offering a variety of fresh-cut steaks including Ribeye, Strips, Sirloin, and Filet. Guests are encouraged to call the restaurant to place an order.

Texas Roadhouse

Currently, every Texas Roadhouse location is open for curbside to-go services and is offering Family Value Packs. Orders can be placed online, through the website, app, or by phone.

RELATED: Big Sandy restaurant thanks community for support during pandemic

RELATED: LIST: Restaurants open for business in East Texas area

RELATED: Texas Roadhouse CEO forgoes salary to help hourly employees during COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Doctor: Here’s the safe way to unload your groceries amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Waffle House closes 365 locations amid coronavirus pandemic