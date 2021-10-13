Texas Rose Festival returns to celebrate Tyler's rose industry after last year's COVID-19 delay

Held in October, the festival celebrates the area’s rose-growing heritage and the beauty of the rose, the symbol of Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — Following a COVID-19 postponement last year, the Texas Rose Festival is back to celebrate its 88th year honoring the city of Tyler’s rose industry, celebrating volunteerism and providing an area economic boost beginning Thursday.

Liz Ballard, executive director of the Texas Rose Festival Association, said people are enthusiastic to come out for the fellowship and honor the Rose City.

“It’s nice to be able to open the garden and have fun together. We definitely missed the opportunities during the pandemic,” Ballard said. “We’re in a frenzy trying to put all the details together. The Queen’s Tea is coming together beautifully.”

