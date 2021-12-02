Texas currently has second-lowest average gas prices in the country, AAA says

The statewide gas price average in Texas is currently $2.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. That is the second lowest of any state, according to AAA.

TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story that aired on Nov. 23, 2021.

Gas prices in Texas continue to be some of the lowest in the country, according to new data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

As of Thursday, the statewide gas price average in Texas is currently $2.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is two cents less than on this day last week and $1.13 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

That $2.97 average is currently the second-lowest in the country, with Oklahoma having the lowest average at $2.96.

California has the highest of any state at $4.70.

Dallas is right around the state average, currently at $2.99. Fort Worth-Arlington also has a $2.99 average.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.18 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $2.81 per gallon.

The national average price is currently $3.38, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and $1.22 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Demand for gasoline fell week-to-week across the U.S. by nearly 6%, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. However, gasoline demand remains elevated from this time last year.

Weekly regional fuel supply numbers increased slightly, and Gulf Coast refinery utilization remained practically flat from the week prior, according to AAA.

Crude oil prices dropped following news that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is spreading, AAA said. West Texas Intermediate crude oil is below $70 per barrel for the first time since early September.

AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said decreasing demand and falling crude oil prices are helping to bring down gas prices a bit.

“But it’s too soon to tell if fears of a global economic slowdown caused by the Omicron variant will push oil prices lower for the long term," Armbruster said. "Drivers can save on fuel by avoiding quick accelerations, riding on healthy tires and keeping their vehicle maintained in accordance with their vehicle owner’s manual.”