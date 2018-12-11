AUSTIN — About 200 firefighters from 47 Texas fire departments will travel to California to help battle the three major wildfires.
Among the departments contributing to help the battle out west is the Longview Fire Department.
So far, more than 30 people have died as a result of the fire. The fire also caused one-quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes.
“When the call came into Texas this summer to aid our California neighbors, Texas A&M Forest Service and TIFMAS were able to render aid," said Tom Boggus, Texas A&M Forest Service director. "Nearly 100 Texas firefighters were of service. This is what mutual aid is all about and, here in Texas, we do it well so California asked the Texans to come back and help out again,”
The call for help came Saturday, and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) program quickly coordinated between the departments to send help.
“This is another solid example of Texas firefighters stepping up to help out. This is the largest mobilization of Texas firefighting resources to another state to fight wildland fires,” said Mark Stanford, fire chief and associate director at Texas A&M Forest Service. “TFS will send five engines but a majority of the personnel and engines are coming from municipal fire departments all across Texas.”
Fighting fires across state lines is not only for goodwill. Nacogdoches fire chief and coordinator of the TIFMAS program says it allows for firefighters to get valuable experience in fighting fires that do not happen every day.
“The training and experience that our firefighters receive will better enable us to serve Texans at home,” said Kiplinger. “We are rotating these assignments among various departments around the state to give as many firefighters additional experience.”
The following departments are contributing firefighters to the western wildfires:
- Abilene Fire Department
- Amarillo Fire Department
- Austin Fire Department
- Baytown Fire Department
- Bexar County D-7
- Bexar County ESD-8 (Grey Forest)
- Borger Fire Department
- Bryan Fire Department
- City of Galveston Fire Department
- City of Midland Fire Department
- Conroe Fire Department
- Dallas Fire & Rescue
- District 7 Fire Rescue
- Eastex Fire Department
- Flower Mound Fire Department
- Forest Bend Fire Department
- Frisco Fire Department
- Fulshear Fire Department
- Kyle Fire Department
- Lake Travis Fire Rescue
- Lewisville Fire Department
- Little Elm Fire Department
- Longview Fire Department
- McKinney Fire Department
- Needham Fire Department
- New Waverly Volunteer Fire Department
- North Montgomery County ESD-1
- Oak Hill Fire Department
- Paris Fire Department
- Parker County ESD-6
- Plano Fire Rescue
- Porter Fire Department
- Powderly Volunteer Fire Department
- Prosper Fire Department
- Round Rock Fire Department
- San Angelo Fire Department
- Schertz Fire Rescue
- Somervell Fire Department
- Travis County ESD-3
- Weatherford Fire Department
- Webster Fire Department
- Westlake Fire Department
- Wichita Falls Volunteer Fire Department
The firefighters do not yet know where they will be assigned to assist.