AUSTIN — About 200 firefighters from 47 Texas fire departments will travel to California to help battle the three major wildfires.

Among the departments contributing to help the battle out west is the Longview Fire Department.

So far, more than 30 people have died as a result of the fire. The fire also caused one-quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes.

“When the call came into Texas this summer to aid our California neighbors, Texas A&M Forest Service and TIFMAS were able to render aid," said Tom Boggus, Texas A&M Forest Service director. "Nearly 100 Texas firefighters were of service. This is what mutual aid is all about and, here in Texas, we do it well so California asked the Texans to come back and help out again,”

The call for help came Saturday, and the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) program quickly coordinated between the departments to send help.

“This is another solid example of Texas firefighters stepping up to help out. This is the largest mobilization of Texas firefighting resources to another state to fight wildland fires,” said Mark Stanford, fire chief and associate director at Texas A&M Forest Service. “TFS will send five engines but a majority of the personnel and engines are coming from municipal fire departments all across Texas.”

Fighting fires across state lines is not only for goodwill. Nacogdoches fire chief and coordinator of the TIFMAS program says it allows for firefighters to get valuable experience in fighting fires that do not happen every day.

“The training and experience that our firefighters receive will better enable us to serve Texans at home,” said Kiplinger. “We are rotating these assignments among various departments around the state to give as many firefighters additional experience.”

The following departments are contributing firefighters to the western wildfires:

Abilene Fire Department

Amarillo Fire Department

Austin Fire Department

Baytown Fire Department

Bexar County D-7​​​​​​​

Bexar County ESD-8 (Grey Forest)​​​​​​​

Borger Fire Department

Bryan Fire Department

City of Galveston Fire Department

City of Midland Fire Department

Conroe Fire Department

Dallas Fire & Rescue

District 7 Fire Rescue​​​​​​​

Eastex Fire Department

Flower Mound Fire Department

Forest Bend Fire Department

Frisco Fire Department​​​​​​​

Fulshear Fire Department

Kyle Fire Department

Lake Travis Fire Rescue

Lewisville Fire Department

Little Elm Fire Department

Longview Fire Department

McKinney Fire Department

Needham Fire Department

New Waverly Volunteer Fire Department

North Montgomery County ESD-1

Oak Hill Fire Department

Paris Fire Department

Parker County ESD-6

Plano Fire Rescue

Porter Fire Department​​​​​​​

Powderly Volunteer Fire Department

Prosper Fire Department

Round Rock Fire Department

San Angelo Fire Department​​​​​​​

Schertz Fire Rescue​​​​​​​

Somervell Fire Department

Travis County ESD-3

Weatherford Fire Department

Webster Fire Department

Westlake Fire Department

Wichita Falls Volunteer Fire Department

The firefighters do not yet know where they will be assigned to assist.

