Texas shoe drive helps Angelina County families in need

TYLER, Texas — Texas nonprofit organization Buckner has kicked off their eighth annual Angelina County Shoe Drive through its program Shoes for Orphan Souls.

Starting Tuesday through Oct. 6, the shoe drive is collecting new shoes and socks across Texas, which will help families in Lufkin during the school year.

Buckner East Texas will also help a variety of programs that include foster care, adoption, family transition programs and community-based family preservation programs.

Emily Johnson, engagement manager at Buckner Shoes for Orphan Souls, said this will change many lives for children locally.

“A brand-new pair of shoes allows a child to start school more confident, more comfortable, and with one less worry going into a new school year,” Johnson said.

Since 1999, Buckner Shoes has collected and distributed nearly 4 million pairs of new shoes, serving children in more than 80 countries.

Many organizations are serving as drop-off locations around Angelina County, including Buckner Children and Family Services, Angelina Chamber of Commerce, Angel of Joy Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church Lufkin, First Baptist Church Lufkin, Commercial Bank of Texas, Coca Cola Lufkin, JM Chevrolet and Brookshire Brothers Corporate.