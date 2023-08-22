Speaker Dade Phelan: Texas is on 'short list' for new General Motors plant

​There is currently a General Motors assembly plant in Arlington.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texas is getting more money to improve transportation.

On Tuesday, the Groves, Port Neches, Port Arthur and Nederland Chambers of Commerce came together to host the CP Chem Update & Legislative Luncheon at the Bob Bowers Civic Center.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan and Plant Manager for Chevron Phillips in Port Arthur Gary Parsley were guest speakers at Tuesday's event.

One of the big topics at the event was the historic $18 billion property tax relief plan, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in July.

Texas voters will still need to give final approval to the tax cuts on the ballot in November. If approved, Texans would see the benefits on their 2023 taxes.

Phelan even addressed rumors that General Motors is looking to build a new plant somewhere in the state of Texas.

"I met with a gentleman for General Motors and Texas is on their short list, but the questions is where and infrastructure is important to them. Highways, airports, fresh water, right," Phelan said.

There is currently a General Motors assembly plant in Arlington.

Phelan also applauded Abbott's $142 billion investment plan for Texas transportation. The Beaumont District will get more than $2 billion for projects.

Phelan says the funding going to Southeast Texas is something he's been working hard for the last eight years.

