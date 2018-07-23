LONGVIEW — The Texas Special Children’s Projects needs $2,500 to cover the costs of a field trip to NASA.

David Hanshaw, the Executive Director of Texas Special Children’s Projects said, without your help, many of the special needs children will not be able to afford the trip themselves.

“We started out needing about $9,000 for the entire trip. We’re taking about 150 special needs kids and caregivers to NASA,” said Hanshaw.

Hanshaw said the organization, which helps more than 2,000 people in East Texas, runs strictly on community donations.

“It’s all based on what the community does for us," said Hanshaw. "They have been good to us for 17 years.”

So far the organization already raised more than half of the funds needed for the trip, but without the last $2,500 not everyone will get to go.

“Well we are hoping to get it from the community if we can or anyone else because we’re out there beating the bushes and making calls, sending emails, what we normally do,” said Hanshaw.

For many, a trip to NASA is a part of growing up in Texas, but Hanshaw said for these special need kids, this trip means the world.

“This is something they don’t get to do very often," said Hanshaw. "The simplest thing like going out for ice cream, they have to have a caregiver, often times a special van if they are wheelchair bound. The things we take for granted like going to get ice cream or going to the grocery store, they have to have help with all of it.”

The trip is scheduled for August 17th. If you would like to make a donation, you can visit the Texas Special Children’s Projects website.

© 2018 KYTX