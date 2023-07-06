Texas State Legislator Jay Dean announces re-election

Dean has served in the legislature since 2017 and before his time in the house, he was the mayor of Longview for a decade.

TYLER, Texas — A longtime East Texas state representative will seek re-election in the 2024 election.

State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, announced his re-election bid Thursday morning. He represents Gregg, Harrison, and Marion counties in the Texas House of Representatives.

In his announcement, Dean said he played a key role in passing legislation to lower taxes, improving border security, improving the education and safety of Texas students and lowering electric bills.

Dean is currently working to pass the biggest property tax cut of any state in American history by ensuring $17.6 billion is set aside in the state budget for tax relief. The final tax relief plan is under negotiation during the Special Sessions.

Dean has also put in work to improve highways, water supplies and electrical infrastructure.