TYLER, Texas — The 49th Tanos Exploration II/Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open teed off Tuesday morning at The Cascades Club in Tyler and runs through Friday, August 2.

The Championship will be a 72-hole stroke play event consisting of 156 professionals and amateurs playing for a projected purse of $200,000. The field will play 36 holes before being cut to the low 55 scores and ties.

Admission and parking is free.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is one of the many golfers participating in the tournament. He teed off at 8:24 a.m. on Hole 10.

East Texas-area golfers include:

Bryan Barker, of Tyler (Tees off at 1:42 p.m.)

Jeremy Bates, of Quitman (Tees off at 2:09 p.m.)

Jaxson Bellar, of Bullard (Tees off at 9:27 a.m.)

Trey Brooks, of Tyler (Tees off at 2:18 p.m.)

Blake Elliott, of Bullard (Tees off at 1:51 p.m.)

Jared Johnson, of Lindale (Tees off at 1:42 p.m.)

Bobby Massa, of Tyler (Tees off at 7:30 a.m.)

Rick Maxey, of Tyler (Tees off at 8:24 a.m.)

Stetson McMillan, of Tyler (Tees off at 1:42 p.m.)

Robert Shields, of Tyler (Tees off at 2:27 p.m.)

James Yeates, of Lufkin (Tees off at 9:27 a.m.)

To access the daily leaderboard, click here.

CBS19 will be out at The Cascades all week providing live news and weather coverage.. So, stop by our tent and get a FREE CBS19 umbrella to help shade you from that East Texas sun!

So, stick with CBS19 for the very best from the Texas State Open! We've (literally) got you covered!

The event is conducted by the Professional Golfers Association of America (PGA) Northern Texas Section. Title Sponsors include Tanos Exploration II, LLC, and Patterson-UTI Drilling Company, LLC. The tournament is presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Community Bank. It is hosted by The Cascades and the charitable partner is the PGA Northern Texas Section Foundation.

Don't forget to download the new CBS19 app on your Apple and Android devices. If you already have the app, an update may be necessary.