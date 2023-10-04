Texas State Technical College receives $3 million grant from US Department of Education

This award will assist low-income and Hispanic students with an equal access to higher education at all three of their campuses.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Texas State Technical College has been granted the Title V Developing Hispanic Serving Institutions grant from the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday.

“Our Hispanic population is 55.18% statewide, so that gives us the designation to be able to apply for a Title V grant,” said Mark Hampton, a TSTC resource development specialist.

The grant will provide the college with nearly $3 million over the next five years. An estimated total of 1,225 students will be assisted within that five-year period.

“Number one, you have to recruit them. There are enrollment numbers, and then they need to persist from one semester to the next. And then graduate and be placed (in the workforce) and then make higher wages,” said Adele Clinton, TSTC’s vice president of retention services.

In order to make this goal possible, the funds will be divided into several areas enabling students to receive the best education possible.

An additional breakdown of the grant follows:

$525,000 for faculty and staff professional development

$813,000 for technical spaces

$135,000 for new computers

“The faculty training, the tech spaces, the equipment, the personnel, all of these specific things are going to increase the Hispanic students' success,” said Shellie Heard, TSTC’s executive director of proposal development.

In addition, one-on-one tutoring, academic advising, financial aid and career counseling will be supported within this grant.