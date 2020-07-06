JEFFERSON, Texas — Texas Tech University has opened a satellite location at the Jeffersonian Institute in downtown Jefferson.

The university opened its Professional Education and Academic Advising Office in May by forming a partnership with the Jeffersonian Institute and the Schluter Foundation of Jefferson.

“The Jeffersonian Institute and the Schluter Foundation always wanted to get a Tier 1 university here in Jefferson, and because of the Jeffersonian Institute building here, it makes the perfect satellite location, with the large ballroom area downstairs and the classrooms upstairs,” Brian Brooks, the campus’ new program coordinator, said Wednesday.

