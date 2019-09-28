TYLER, Texas — With business booming and unemployment in Texas at an all-time low, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) is unveiling a new platform to streamline the hiring process in a tight labor market.

TWC is relaunching its WorkinTexas.com, the state’s job site with new features to improve talent and job matching.

“One of the reasons new businesses move to Texas daily is because of our workforce. We want to ensure every Texan who wants a job can obtain one, and that every employer has access to a pipeline of skilled workers,” TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public, Bryan Daniel, said. “

According to Daniel, the relaunch combines the job matching services with the tools needed to match technological trends. These new features will increase the ways in which TWC can support continued economic growth across the state.

This fall, TWC will travel around the state to showcase the new site and its features. Regional events will include exhibits of the new website features including hands-on interactions with the virtual recruiter and resume builder.

“Finding the time to search for a job can be challenging for anyone,” TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez said. “The new features of WorkInTexas.com make it more efficient to search and apply for jobs.

WorkInTexas.com helps resume stand out and match skills to the jobs seekers are looking for. New functionality includes resume upload, build and versioning, resume scoring, and a 24/7 virtual recruiter.

Job seekers also have the option to interact with knowledgeable staff at from the Workforce Solutions offices around the state. Which includes access to computer labs, job search related classes, hiring events and referrals to employers.

"The local support from the Workforce Solutions offices provides even greater access to allow any Texas job seeker the opportunity to find work,” Alvarez said.

Employers can post jobs on WorkInTexas.com for free, set up a virtual recruiter and access the local talent pool in their area.

The advanced matching and ranking tools streamline the recruiting process to help companies save time and find the most qualified local candidates. Employers can also work directly with the Workforce Solutions offices around the state to identify and recruit qualified applicants.

The TWC will work with its local workforce solutions offices to conduct outreach events throughout Texas to bring WorkInTexas.com to those who can benefit from it the most.

Fall outreach events will be conducted in Lubbock, the Rio Grande Valley, Dallas and San Antonio.