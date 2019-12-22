SAN ANTONIO — Jennifer Green said she will never give up hope searching for her son Jordan.

"I know he wouldn't just leave," Green said.

Jordan Green, originally from Fort Worth, moved to San Antonio four years ago. He was working at the Over Bar Grill, which was located at 7905 Bandera Road. That was the last place he was seen on Nov. 6, 2015.

"He has an infectious smile. When you see it, you just know it. It draws you in," Green said. "Jordan, we love you. We are fighting every day to find you."

On Saturday morning, the Green family and friends hand-delivered gifts and fed more than 100 homeless people.

"Christmas was his favorite. He always felt that even if you were on the street you still deserved a gift to open up," Green said of her son. "Our goal is to increase it every year."

All this while sharing fliers of Jordan and other missing people from San Antonio, hoping someone will recognize them.

"We're no closer. Still looking for answers, you know, so we always reach out to the public to ask them," Green said. "Even if it's the smallest of things you might remember or whatever. Just so we can bring him home. Bring other family members home, because that's what they deserve."

If you have any information about Jordan Green, call SAPD Crime Stoppers at (210)224-STOP. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for any information that leads authorities to Jordan Green or anyone responsible for his disappearance.

