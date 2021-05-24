Amarillo police say little boy found after early-morning AMBER Alert

Police stated on their Facebook page that the child's mother was earlier reported missing as well.

BREAKING UPDATE: On their Facebook page, Amarillo police indicate this child and his mother have both been found.

****UPDATE***** Lorena and her son have been located! Thank you, Amarillo for all your help. ————— If you have any... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Monday, May 24, 2021

The previous/original story follows =======

AMARILLO, Texas — The Texas AMBER Alert Network has issued an alert for a little boy missing out of Amarillo early Monday.

The Amarillo Police Department is searching for Alejandro Alvarado Jr. He is a two-year-old who is about three feet fall and weighs 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they are also looking for Alejandro Isaias Alvarado Sr., age 24. He is about five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo on the right side of his neck.

The man is wanted “in connection with his abduction" and was last heard from in the Amarillo area, according to police.

The suspect is driving a gray, 2014 Ford Fusion with Texas plate #NGM3002.

"Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger," the AMBER Alert stated.