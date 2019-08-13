MONTGOMERY, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl from Montgomery, Texas.

Kiah Miller was last seen Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Abner Lane, Montgomery police said.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red state champion longsleeve hoodie sweatshirt, black workout pants with red stripes down the side, and a blue backpack.

The suspect in her disappearance is Leola Morris, Montgomery police said. She is 61 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 162 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police said she has one leg.

The vehicle associated with Morris is a gray 2012 Nissan Altima with Oklahoma license plates. They may also be in a maroon car with Texas license plates.

Anyone with information on Miller's whereabouts is asked to call 936-760-5800 to report the information to the Montgomery Police Department.

