According to the FDA, an AED is a portable device designed to treat people who are experiencing cardiac arrest.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after collapsing following a collision in a game Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills said the second-year defensive back’s heart stopped following a tackle during the nationally televised game and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken by ambulance to a hospital.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment,” the Bills said in a statement. “He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The Bills tweeted again Tuesday, saying that Hamlin spent the night in the ICU and remains in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.



We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, while surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, while they shielded him from public view.

According to reports, an automated external defibrillator, or AED, was used to help restore Hamlin’s heartbeat.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an AED is a portable device designed to treat people experiencing cardiac arrest. The combination of CPR and defibrillation is said to be an effective method of saving lives in an emergency medical situation.

The key is that an AED is intended to be used by laypeople who have received minimal training.

Are AEDs required by law in Texas?

According to Texas Education Code, § 38.017, school districts are required to make an automated external defibrillator available at each campus. A defibrillator must be made available during any University Interscholastic League athletic competition held on campus. They must also be made available at any UIL athletic practice on campus as well.

Texas Education Code also states that each district, in cooperation with UIL, must determine the extent to which an AED be made available at each athletic competition held off campus.