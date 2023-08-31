Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Texas is $2 million richer

While no one won the big jackpot, a ticket sold in Austin was worth a cool $2 million.

AUSTIN, Texas — Mega Millions and Powerball drawings are usually in the news when they hit those astronomical numbers. You know the ones -- they reach over $1 billion, sending people scrambling to the stores for their shot at mega-richness.

Well, Wednesday's Powerball was a mere $386 million. And while no one won the big jackpot, one ticket sold in Texas reeled in a pretty healthy payoff.

That ticket was sold in Austin and was worth $2 million. Whoever won it picked five numbers right, but missed the Powerball. The winner did the ‘Power Play’ option, which doubled the winnings from $1 million to $2 million.

The numbers were 4, 13, 35, 61 and 69 with a Powerball of 4.

The $2 million-winning ticket, which was not a quick pick, was bought at the Players Café at 7801 North Lamar in Austin.

As for the big jackpot, the next Powerball jackpot is up to $420 million. That drawing is on September 2.

The Mega Millions jackpot is at $85 million and the next drawing is September 1.