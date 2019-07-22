SAN ANTONIO — Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke is clapping back on Twitter after Governor Greg Abbott signed the so-called "Chick-Fil-A" bill into law.

Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott posted a video to Twitter showing himself munching on some Chick-fil-A as he signed the new law. The law prevents private business from punishment due to their religious beliefs.

The bill originally came up after the San Antonio City Council blocked Chick-Fil-A from opening a location in the airport due to reported donations to organizations that protest gay marriage and other LGBTQ issues.

Monday, O'Rourke tweeted a response, saying that the LGBTQ community still experiences discrimination in Texas.

His tweet reads, "In Texas, you can be fired for being gay. You can be denied a home for being gay. You can be barred from adopting a child who needs a loving family because you're gay. Discrimination is an urgent issue in our state. Discrimination against Chick-fil-A is not.'

O'Rourke will appear in the second round of debates between the Democratic candidates for president on Tuesday, July 30. He will face off with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.