WACO, Texas — Ten cyclists started a 500-mile bike ride across Texas to raise awareness for organ, tissue, bone marrow and blood donations.

The cyclists stopped in several cities, including Waco, along their journey.

Each cyclist is connected to a donation in some way while each leg of the ride is in honor of someone who has donated or received a donation.

The tour began in Tyler on Sept. 22 and will end in Corpus Christi.

The cyclists were Waco at the Grant Teaff pavilion behind the Mayborn Museum on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the tour coordinator at LSCOL17@yahoo.com.

